Police Searching for Clues in Deadly Southside Ambush

Police are looking for answers about a deadly ambush on the city’s Southside.

Officer Doug Green says SAPD was called to a home on Grosvener just after 10 last night. When they arrived they found a 19 year old man dead from a single gunshot wound. There were other people in the house at the time but the only thing they could tell Police is that they heard a brief scuffle and a gunshot.

Green says it appears the shooter knocked on the front door, confronted the victim then pulled the trigger.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.