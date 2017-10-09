Police in Seguin Looking in to Possible Murder-Suicide

By Bill O’Neil

A gruesome early morning discovery inside a burning mobile home in Seguin has police there looking in to what appears to be a murder suicide.

It all began before 5 AM Monday–when firefighters were called tot hat home near I 10 and FM 477.

“A Seguin police officer found a note that was attached to one of the gates–the fence directly out in front of the mobile home” Deputy Seguin Police Chief Bruce Ure told KTSA News, adding “It contained what you would call a murder-suicide note.”

The body of a dog was also found inside of the home. The Medical Examiner will make formal identifications of the two people who were found dead inside.

That leaves police asking why it happened.

“We do believe that one of the occupants had significant health issues. Whether or not that played in to the motive… we’re not sure yet” Ure said.