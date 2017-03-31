Police in Two Counties Called About Reckless Truck Before Crash

Authorities in two counties now say they received callas about a truck swerving on the road ahead of Wednesday Afternoon’s crash that killed thirteen people aboard a church bus near Garner State Park.

Uvalde Police Lieutenant Daniel Rodriguez said a man called in around Noon to report an erratic truck heading north on U.S. Highway 83. Deputies were sent out to investigate, but Rodriguez said the same caller contacted themn again about thirty minutes later to report the truck had crashed.

In Real County, Constable Nathan Johnson said a woman called to report a truck matching the same description was swerving in the same area.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck that slammed in to that church bus–20-year old Jack Dillon Young–remains in stable condition at University Hospital in San Antonio.

“When I found out it was him, my heart was kind of broken” said James Diaz, who described himself as a classmate of Young’s.

“Somebody I knew, somebody I just saw the day before” Diaz added, expressing his sadness over the tragedy.

“Something that’s going to affect a lot of people… I just don’t want him to be known for something like this” Diaz said.