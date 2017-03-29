Police: Violent Crime Initiative Paying Off

A change in strategy appears to be paying off when it comes to the fight against violent crime in the Alamo City.

“These individuals that are targeted–let’s be real specific about that–are violent individuals with significant criminal history” Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said Tuesday Afternoon.

“We no longer are targeting areas, we’re targeting individuals–and we will follow these individuals wherever they go” LaHood said.

The new effort focusing on violent crime is a collaboration between a number of law enforcement agencies across the the San Antonio area, the effort launched in the face of what has been a rising violent crime rate in San Antonio and many other cities across the country.

“Over the last three months, we’ve made over 950 arrests as a result of this initiative” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, adding “We’ve seized over 150 weapons, over 62-thousand grams of drugs… and nearly $230-thousand has been seized.”

Mayor Ivy Taylor called the effort a big step forward, but also cautioned more work is needed.

“As I’ve mentioned many times before, we can not simply police our way out of the crime issue… we have to innovate and take a community-based approach” Taylor said.