Political ad in Virginia Gov. race sparks outrage depicting vehicular murder KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses an ad in the Virginia governor’s race depicting a candidate’s supporter being a violent motorist to children. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiVirginia Related Content One Telling Moment From Debate 2.0 The Manhattan vehicle attack is old news new again Here’s My Advice Right Now On Trump, Russia ... The Great Post Election Panic of 2016 Tells Us Som... Just Lost My Favorite Friend To Watch Movies With Let’s Face It, The Popovich Rants Are Old Ne...