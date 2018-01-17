Politicians benefit from never solving the immigration issue (Audio) Photo: Pete Souza / White House KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi says that the last thing politicians want is to make Trump the one who decides the outcome for the DACA Dreamers. Immigration is their talking point for 2018. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW DACADonald TrumpImmigrationjack riccardiktsaSan Antoniotexas Related Content Emptying Out A Pocketful of Random Thoughts DAN RIVAS and other callers praise John Kelly for ... Is Bexar County hiding the voting records of non-c... The Gang of Four (Aug. 12, 2016) Is Everyone Going To Lose Their Mind Before This I... Who’s Watching The Kids? Turns out, everyone...