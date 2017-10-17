Politics and Basketball.

Once again, a man who has been known for his steely silence and short, abrupt answers to questions about his own profession, has taken center stage for riffing at length about his political opinions. Now, am I going to stop watching the Spurs because of Coach Popovich’s obviously Liberal-pukish politics? No. I like kicking back with the family and watching a game. As long as Pop isn’t screaming “Trump sucks and so do you if you voted for him!” from the side of the court, I couldn’t care less what his politics are. I just tend to think he was a much more interesting and enigmatic character when he barely said anything at all.

What about you? Are Pop’s politics going to make you sit this season out?

