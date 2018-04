He’s behind in fundraising but ahead in the polls…..barely.

A new poll shows Senator Ted Cruz may be in for the political fight of his life for re-election.

Quinnipiac reports the Republican leads Democratic challenger Congressman Beto¬† O’Rourke by just three-percentage points.

The poll does note 53-percent of those surveyed, including 44-percent of Democrats, don’t know enough about O’Rourke. Cruz has an only 46-percent approval rating in Texas.