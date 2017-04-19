Poll Suggests Cruz Could Face Stiff Challenge in 2018

The annual Texas Lyceum Poll gives us a closer look at the current state of politics in the Lone Star State.

The survey suggests Republican Senator Ted Cruz is not guaranteed a second term in Washington.

In a hypothetical match-up against Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, the pair are evenly matched–though nearly 40% said they really haven’t thought about the race yet. The poll gives Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro a small lead over Cruz.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Houston accountant Mike Collier holds a very small lead over Republican Incumbent Dan Patrick at this very early stage, though again, nearly half of those surveyed said they have not thought about the race just yet.

The same survey shows more than half of Texans believe the country is on the wrong track–but that is down from the nearly two-thirds who thought the same thing last year. More than half approve of the job Governor Greg Abbott is doing, while a majority–but less than half of Texans believe NAFTA has been good for the Texas economy.