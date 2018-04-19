Poll: Texans support gun control measures, legal marijuana and illegal immigrants

A wide-ranging poll from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut had some surprising results about the state of Texas politics in the Lone Star state.

A day after releasing a poll that found the race between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke for Senate to be a virtual tie, a poll released Thursday found that most Texans support more gun control.

The poll said Texas voters on a 55-to-41 percent split support stricter gun laws in the country. It also said voters also support — by a nearly unanimous 94-to-5 split — requiring background checks to all gun buyers.

The survey also found that voters support a nationwide ban on so-called “assault weapons” by a 53-to-42 percent split.

“Throw away the stereotypes. Texas voters are in favor of tighter gun laws by a solid 14-point margin, and fully 94 percent favor background checks for all gun buyers,” Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll said.

Immigration

When it comes to putting National Guard troops on the border, six in 10 voters support the move, 37 percent opposed.

It had wide support from white voters — 68 percent in favor, 28 percent against. Hispanic voters were split 51-to-48 percent on the topic. Roughly six in ten black voters were against the move, while only 38 percent liked it.

But, again, the poll trends away from longstanding beliefs about Texas voters.

Texas voters were opposed to building a wall on the Mexican border by a 53-to-43 percent margin. White voters supported the idea by a similar split, but 72 percent of black and Hispanic voters each opposed the wall.

The poll also said illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children — dubbed “Dreamers” — should be allowed to stay with a strong 79 percent support.

Nearly two-thirds of Texas voters said that illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the country; roughly the same percentage says undocumented immigrants do not take jobs away from American citizens; and 67 percent believed these immigrants are not more likely to commit crimes than American citizens.

“Texas voters think immigration is the most important issue to their U.S. Senate vote, but their views don’t fit exactly in either party’s corner. They agree with Democrats in their opposition to President Donald Trump’s wall. But, by a wide margin, they support the Republican president’s plan to send the National Guard to that border to stop illegal immigration,” said Brown.

Marijuana

The Quinnipiac University poll also found that most Texas voters support legalizing marijuana.

Slightly more than six in 10 Texas voters polled support allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Republicans opposed the idea 51-to-43 percent and voters over 65 opposed it by a similar split. However, every other group measured supported its legalization.

“Texans are not much different than voters in other parts of the country. They support almost 2-1 the idea of allowing small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” Brown added.

Abortion

Most Texans polled said that at least some abortions should be legal — 20 percent said it should be legal in all cases and 37 percent say it should be legal in most cases.

About 26 percent of respondents said abortions should be illegal in most cases and 12 percent said it should be banned in all cases.

Taxes and ‘Obamacare’

Texas voters were split on whether they support the 2017 tax reform law.

About 43 percent of respondents said they approved the law, while 45 percent disapproved the law. The divide is within the margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.

Voters were slightly more decisive about the Affordable Care Act, also called ‘Obamacare’. Roughly 45 percent want to keep the health care law while 49 percent want it appealed.

Quinnipiac University says this poll was conducted between April 12 and April 17, surveying 1,029 Texas voters. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points. Live interviewers called landlines and cell phones to conduct the poll.

The full poll can be read here.

Polling and methodology details

From the poll:

This RDD telephone survey was conducted from April 12 – 17, 2018 throughout the state of Texas.

Responses are reported for 1,029 self-identified registered voters with a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.6 percentage points, including the design effect. Margins of

sampling error for subgroups are available upon request. Surveys are conducted in English or Spanish dependent on respondent preference with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

All data was collected and tabulated by the Quinnipiac University Poll.

PARTY IDENTIFICATION QUESTION WORDING – Generally speaking, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat, an Independent, or what?

REGISTERED VOTERS

PARTY IDENTIFICATION

Republican 31%

Democrat 24

Independent 36

Other/DK/NA 10

