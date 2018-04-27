Pompeo Sworn In As Secretary Of State, Flies To Brussels For NATO Meet

Mike Pompeo has a very busy schedule in the international arena on Day 1 as U.S. Secretary of State, leaving for a multi-nation tour, hours after assuming Office.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sworn in Pompeo as America’s 70th Secretary of State in a ceremony held at the West Conference Room of the Supreme Court Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 57 to 42 to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Pompeo as Secretary of State. He replaces Rex Tillerson, who was fired last month.

Most Democrats opposed Pompeo’s nomination due in part to comments he made against Muslims and homosexuals, but six Democratic Senators voted in his favor.

Shortly after swearing in, Pompeo left for Brussels to participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial session, where Allies will discuss preparations for July’s NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government meeting.

Trump’s new Chief Foreign Policy Adviser is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The United States’ focus for the ministerial will be on increased burden sharing, strengthening deterrence and defense, and strengthening NATO’s role in counter terrorism, the State Department said.

After the NATO Foreign Ministerial, Secretary Pompeo will travel to the Middle East, where he will meet with Saudi, Israeli, and Jordanian leaders to discuss critical regional and bilateral issues.

In a statement, President Trump said, “Having a patriot of Mike’s immense talent, energy, and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history. He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust. He has my support.”

Pompeo, who once served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall, was chosen to the top post while he was serving as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

A four-time Congressman, he served on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Benghazi Committee.

Prior to his service in Congress, Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace, where he served as CEO for more than a decade. He later became President of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing, distribution, and service company.