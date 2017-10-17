Pop Slams Trump–Again

By Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has called President Donald Trump “a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others.”

The Air Force veteran, made the comment during an interview with The Nation magazine after Trump stated that former President Barack Obama “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen soldiers.

Popovich called President Trump “a pathological liar in the White House, unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it.”

Popovich has been an outspoken critic of the president, but tells The Nation magazine that Trump’s comments Monday were “beyond the pale” and “as low as it gets.”