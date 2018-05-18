Pope Francis movie opens this weekend

There are many firsts for Pope Francis. He’s the first to address a joint session of Congress. He’s the first pope from the Jesuit Church, the first from the Americas and the first to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi. Now there’s a movie about him.

Catholic Television of San Antonio sponsored a special screening this week of the film “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.” It follows him as he visits the poorest of the poor and sick children in third world countries, touching them and hugging them. He washes the feet of prisoners.

“Tenderness is not a sign of weakness, it’s strength,” he says.

CTSA General Manager Ysenia Ramirez agrees.

“There are so many moments in this movie that brought tears to my eyes because I really felt that the pope was speaking to me,” Ramirez said.

The pope, who’s from Argentina, lives in a modest apartment and surprised many when he was transported in a small, clean-energy vehicle during his trip to Washington, D.C.

“We can all get by with less,” he says.

Not all agree with his views on the environment, immigration, refugees and gays, but he pulls no punches. “No one can serve two masters. We either serve God or we serve money,” he says.

Father Pat O’Brien at St. Pius X Catholic Church says, “The pope is calling us back to make that impact in everything that we do, to make the world a better place.”

Ramirez says the film by the award-winning director Wim Wenders helps viewers get to know the pope.

But the pope also displays his sense of humor throughout the movie. “A smile is the flower of the heart,” he says.

Father O’Brien says the film, which opened Friday, will “change your life.”