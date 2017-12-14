Porch Package Thief Arrested

The porch pirates are doubling their efforts to spoil your Christmas spirit.

Parcels are disappearing from front doorsteps all over the city but… police say one culprit is off the street.

27-year-old David Ramirez was arrested on Wednesday after stealing 15 packages from different neighborhoods over the past month.

He’s also suspected of breaking into nine cars to steal stuff.

Ramirez stole about three or four-thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise. He faces charges of theft, evading arrest, and a drug rap.