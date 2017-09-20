Port Aransas Company Helping with Rebuild After Harvey

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

A port Aransas based company was lucky to avoid any serious damage from Hurricane Harvey and now they want to help their community rebuild.

Jeff Lamkin at Cinnamon Shore, a vacation community development on Mustang Island says he can credit some strict new building codes in keeping them from being blown away.

“Our clean up consisted of some sheetrock work, debris removal and replacing some windows.”

Lamkin says he evacuated the area as Harvey approached and when he returned, he was shocked by the devastation in the area surrounding the Cinnamon Shore project.

“So many of those buildings were older and weren’t built to modern codes. It’s sad because so many people are left with nothing. We want to do something to help.”

So, Lamkin says they have set up a fund that is going to distribute money to the people in the area so that they can get their lives back to normal.

“So many people will leave because they feel they have nothing left here. We want to help them rebuild their lives here so all of the money we raise and distribute is going to the people in our community.”

So far they have donated close to 400,000 dollars and Lamkin says they’re hoping to donate a million.