Port Aransas Getting Ready for Spring Break

James Redford carries a sheet of plywood as he helps board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Only 20 percent of businesses in Port Aransas have their doors open following Hurricane Harvey. Residents and business owners are struggling to get back on their feet after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the area in September.

“It’s getting there. It’s painfully slow, but everyday more people are getting back into their homes,” said Jeffrey Hentz, President of the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce.

He says they still have hundreds of displaced residents.

“About 80 percent of businesses are still closed, but that’s going to start to move quicker in January and February,” said Hentz.

That includes the lodging industry, but Hentz vows Port Aransas will be ready to welcome Spring Breakers in March.

“We’re going to be open for our Spring Break and Summer season. We want to get the word out before the holidays so that people can make their plans now,” said Hentz.

Right now, they’re getting ready for the Whooping Crane Festival in February.