Possible Tornado Damages Homes

The San Antonio Fire Department reports more than 100 homes were damaged by severe storms that roared across the San Antonio area Sunday night.

Most of the damage was near the Quarry and Alamo Heights.

“We’ve received multiple reports of power lines that were knocked down and roofs that were blown off,” said Yvette Benavides.

While it appears to be tornado damage, that has not been confirmed.

“We’ll have crews surveying the damage this morning,” Benavides told KTSA News.

She says large trees were snapped, leaving debris on the roads and a large power tower was mangled.

There also was extensive damage in unincorporated areas of Northeast Bexar County, specifically in the Glen, Camelot and New World areas.

“We have two nursing homes that are running on auxiliary power,” said Monica Ramos, Bexar County Public Information Officer.

Several fire departments are providing assistance in damaged areas and efforts are being coordinated by the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management.

“We do have at least 15 homes that have been damaged so far. That number will probably go up as the sun comes up,” said Ramos.