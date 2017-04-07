Poteet Strawberry Festival Time

It’s that time again–the Poteet Strawberry Festival is set to kick off Friday–and will continue through the weekend.

“We normally get between 110 and 120-thousand people” the Festival’s Robert Martinez told KTSA News.

You’ll find all of the usual fun you expect to see in Poteet for the Festival–including the Carnival, and all of those vendor booths–which Martinez pointed out are non-profits.

“Most people don’t know that (about the vendor booths). So, when you buy yourself a hamburger, buy something to drink… get a strawberry shortcake for instance… you’re helping to send a kid to school, because we give away a lot of scholarships” Martinez said.

And of course, there will be plenty of great entertainment for you to take in as well.

“We’ve got Starship with Mickey Thomas opening up on Friday… We have some good Nashville acts, some Texas country acts… Easton Corbin, Diamond Rio” Martinez said.

If you’re looking for strawberries some will be for sale, but Martinez’ said you might be better off waiting until after the Festival.

“Trying to buy some during the Strawberry Festival is going to be tough because you’ve got about 30-thousand people trying to buy five-hundred flats… they go pretty quickly” Martinez said.

His advice: go to http://www.strawberryfestival.com and contact the growers for more info on getting fresh strawberries after the Festival wraps up.