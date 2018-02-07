“Pray for Us” burglars strike San Marcos supply store

Two burglars — including one seeking help from a higher power — robbed a supply store in San Marcos last week.

Video released by San Marcos police shows the two men backing up a Chevy Tahoe to Hoffman’s Supply store on Guadalupe Street Friday and ripping down the door.

They got inside and stole four welders.

One of the men, who was the passenger of the SUV, was wearing a black hoodie with the Virgin Mary on the front and the phrase “Pray for Us” on the back.

He’s described as being white or Hispanic with a stocky build.

The driver is described as white or Hispanic with a thin build and wears glasses.

San Marcos police are looking for any information about this break-in or if you know the people in the video.