A Prayer For Officer Miguel Moreno

Dear Heavenly Father,

Today we commit Miguel Moreno into Your loving care and mercy.

Miguel is a loving son to his mother and father, a caring brother to his three sisters, and a real hero to his community.

As a graduate of Lanier High School and the University of Texas Austin, Miguel was all about helping the helpless – defending the defenseless.

Officer Miguel Moreno served San Antonio with honor and distinction.

For nine years as a San Antonio Police officer, Miguel Moreno was there for those who had no one else to turn to as he selflessly defended those who could not defend themselves.

And now, Heavenly Father, Miguel has passed into your presence to live forever more.

May he rest in the peace and security of Your strong arms and unending love. May he always experience Your great mercy which knows no bound and has no end.

Thank You for the truth that one day when we see You face to face we will also be reunited with our brother Miguel.

May Your peace which passes all understanding forever rest upon his family, upon his brothers and sisters at Central B – shift, upon the entire SAPD, and upon all of us as we mourn his loss.

Please help us to know this is not “goodbye” but rather “see you later” and “soon”

It’s in the name of Your Son and our Savior Jesus Christ we pray,

Amen