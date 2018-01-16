Precipitation is gone, winter chill lingers in San Antonio

Most San Antonio area schools are back open Wednesday, but school officials want you to make sure the kids arrived bundled up and prepared for the cold.

Some schools, like Incarnate Word High School and St. Anthony Catholic High School, will have a delayed opening.

The upbeat news from schools comes after the National Weather Service canceled the region’s Winter Storm Warning a couple hours early Tuesday as the wintry precipitation moved east.

Forecasters say road conditions have improved in the San Antonio thanks to the combination of road treatments, dry air and strong north winds. However, there is still a risk of icy patches overnight.

A hard freeze is expected overnight into the morning, meaning any puddles or standing water will become ice.

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the teens in the Hill Country and in the 20s elsewhere. The San Antonio area should be above freezing by mid-day Wednesday.

DELAYS/CLOSINGS

BANDERA ISD — TWO HOUR DELAY

HONDO ISD — TWO HOUR DELAY

MEDINA VALLEY ISD — TWO HOUR DELAY

SEGUIN ISD — CLOSED