Pregnant Teen Dead in Attempted Murder Suicide

A heartbreaking discovery for San Antonio Police after being called to investigate a report of as suicidal man on the Northwest side late Monday Morning.

He was found in a wooded area with one gunshot wound to the upper body” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News, after the 35-year old was discovered in the woods near Babcock Road and Hillcrest Drive.

He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition” Greene added.

For police though, the worst of what they would find there was yet to come, in a nearby apartment.

“When they went inside, they did locate a female victim–approximately 15 to 16 years of age–with multiple gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased” Greene said.

That teen was also nine months pregnant.

“In an attempt to save the baby’s life, EMS transported the victim to University Hospital. Unfortunately, that baby did not make it” Greene said.

Police aren’t saying much about the connection between the teen and the 35 year old man, other than they are convinced he short her before turning the gun on himself moments later.

“We can confirm that they did know each other… and we can confirm the caller is related to the victim” Greene said.

If the man pulls through and survives his wound, he could end up facing capital murder charges.