How Prepared is S.A. for Disaster?

By Don Morgan

How safe is San Antonio?

City Council got the story from Public Safety Officials Wednesday. Fire Chief Charles Hood spoke about the amount pf preparation work that each department conducts on a daily basis.

He mentioned that they know how many people work at every downtown business and who the managers are. He says it helps them find routes that would accommodate an evacuation.

The Chief says that while you can’t predict where and when emergencies will happen, you can prepare for them.

“You had Hurricane Harvey which taught us a lot. You had the Vegas shooter. You don’t know when these events are going to happen or how much devastation will follow but our job is to be ready and I assure you that we are.”

Police Chief William McManus and representatives from the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Department also offered updates on the preparedness plans.