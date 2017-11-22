Preparing for 25,000 Dinner Guests

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Volunteers with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner are Preparing to serve about 25,000 meals with turkey and all the trimmings at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The event provides seniors and those who are homeless a place to enjoy a hot and nutritious dinner.

“Some folks may be suffering and need somewhere to go. We don’t want anyone to be alone or go hungry,” said Patricia Jimenez, daughter of the late Raul Jimenez.

If you don’t have a ride, you can take the bus at no cost. VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering seniors free rides to and from the convention center.

The doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday. The all-faith worship service and words of welcome from San Antonio dignitaries will begin at 10 a.m. Meals will be served from 10:30 to 4:30 and there will be plenty of entertainment during the event.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner started in 1979, when restaurant owner and businessman, Raul Jimenez, recognized the need in his community and established a Thanksgiving Day event to serve the less fortunate.

KTSA and our sister stations at Alpha Media raised more than $110,000 during a radiothon in October. That includes a $25,000 donation from Walmart.