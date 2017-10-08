President Trump Scheduled for Dallas Fundraiser

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas County Republican Party says President Donald Trump will be in Dallas later this month for a fundraiser for his re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

The Dallas location of the fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 25 isn’t disclosed.

The prices to attend, however, are listed in the Sunday announcement from the county GOP.

The cost ranges from $2,700 to attend the dinner to $100,000 per person for a roundtable with the president. A photo opportunity with Trump costs $35,000 per person.