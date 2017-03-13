Prison Guard Arrested for Conducting Traffic Stop

Just what was an off-duty federal prison guard up to when he pulled a woman over just after Midnight Sunday on Cullum Park?

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the same question–and trying to come up with an answer.

“A Deputy stopped to investigate, and found that the person who was performing the traffic stop was actually not a police officer, but an off-duty prison guard” Rosanne Hughes with the Bexar County’s Sheriff’s Office told KTSA News.

“The guard was in uniform and was armed–but clearly was not authorized to conduct traffic stops” Hughes said.

“The driver of the other car was a woman by herself who stopped because she believed that Crown Victoria was a patrol car” Hughes added.

31-year old Justin Coats, who is a Three Rivers Federal Bureau Prison Guard–is charged with impersonating a public servant. The Sheriff’s Office is hoping you’ll get in touch with them is you recognize Coats or his car–and may have had a similar interaction with him.

In the meantime, Hughes said if you have any doubts about who might be stopping you–especially if you’re in a more remote area–the Sheriff’s Office has some advice.

“Activate your hazard lights, slow your speed, but continue to drive slowly, gesture to the officer that you intend to stop… continue driving until you get to a safer area” Hughes said, adding it’s ok to ask the officer or deputy for ID when they get to your window.