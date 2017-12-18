Prison Guards Could Soon Join Inmates Behind Bars

Two guards at a San Antonio federal prison face charges of smuggling drugs into the facility and selling them to inmates.

The two female guards were providing meth, heroin, and marijuana to parole violators and people awaiting trial on federal charges in the prison.

Three inmates are also accused of participating in the smuggling operation.

The Central Texas Detention Facility, located on the west end of downtown, is operated by a private contractor, and the indicted guards are employed by the contractor.

Their names have not been released.