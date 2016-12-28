Prison Worker Accused of Smuggling

A Kitchen Supervisor at a federal pre-trial detention facility in San Antonio is behind bars–accused of offering to smuggle contraband for inmates being held there.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ray Barr was arrested Tuesday–after asking several prisoners if they wanted contraband smuggled in to the Central Texas Detention Facility on South Laredo in exchange for cash.

Prosecutors said Barr was arrested after accepting money to smuggle alcohol and meth in to the facility. The arrest happened before the smuggling could take place.

If convicted, he could face up to twenty years behind bars.