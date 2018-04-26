Prisoner executed for killing two at birthday party

Texas has executed a 31-year-old prisoner condemned for killing a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth a decade ago.

Erick Davila received lethal injection last night for using a semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children.

It was in apparent retaliation against the slain child’s father, who had a previous run-in with Davila.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused appeals to block the punishment.

Davila’s execution is the ninth this year nationally, the fifth in Texas.