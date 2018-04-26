Prisoner executed for killing two at birthday party
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 5:27 AM
Ken Piorkowski / CC BY-SA 2.0

Texas has executed a 31-year-old prisoner condemned for killing a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth a decade ago.

Erick Davila received lethal injection last night for using a semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children.

It was in apparent retaliation against the slain child’s father, who had a previous run-in with Davila.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused appeals to block the punishment.

Davila’s execution is the ninth this year nationally, the fifth in Texas.

RELATED CONTENT

Plane crash kills two Warrant: Suspect’s suspicious behavior drew police attention Houston district backs off plan for takeover of 10 schools DeLorean widow sues for ‘Back to the Future’ payments Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress Texas governor wants Farenthold to pay for special election
Comments