Producers cancel Tavis Smiley ‘Death of a King’ tour

Tavis Smiley’s ‘Death of a King’ tour has been canceled by producers.

The Tobin Center will be issuing full refunds to anyone who had purchased to the February 21, 2018 event.

Smiley is the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. He has said his show would go on regardless.

However, the producers of the tour, Mills Entertainment, had a different view of the controversy and is ending its relationship with Smiley and T.S. Productions.

Mills Entertainment issued the following statement:

“In light of the recent allegations concerning Tavis Smiley, Mills Entertainment will not be moving forward with the Death of a King project at this time. We believe deeply in the message of this production and the importance of commemorating Dr. King in this crucial moment; however, we take seriously the allegations and will be suspending our relationship with Tavis Smiley and T.S. Productions.” Adding, “We are so grateful for San Antonio ticket buyers’ interest and support, and look forward to playing The Tobin Center in future seasons. Thank you for your understanding.”

Ticket holders for the San Antonio show may direct their questions to the Tobin Center Box Office at 210-223-8624.