Program Gives Free Help to Mexican Migrants Seeking US Citizenship

By Pilar Arias

A new program announced by three leading Mexican institutions Wednesday morning aims to help the more than 3.4 million Mexicans who reside in the United States and are eligible for U.S. citizenship.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission and the Carlos Slim Foundation held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the new program called the “Migrant Support Program in the United States.”

“I think it’s very important that voices from Mexico tell Mexicans living here, ‘You know guys, that’s okay. You should become citizens in the United States,” Juntos Podemos Director Jorge Santibáñez said.

Help is available on the Acceso Latino website, which provides information on:

Free legal aid from pro-bono lawyers psychological counseling via phone and WhatsApp messages.

Information on how to obtain loans to pay for the citizenship process.

Resources to obtain expert pro-bono legal advice.

The benefits of obtaining citizenship in the U.S., according to a news release, include:

Access to better jobs and better wages.

Access to education for children and the possibility of obtaining scholarships.

Respect for human rights.

UNAM centers in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Seattle and Tucson will also provide in-person support.

For more information, click here.