It was Blue Ribbon Lobby Day at the State Capitol Monday.

Hundreds of people form across the state gathered together to encourage lawmakers to focus on issues important to Texas women.

Organizer Kim Taylor tells us that overall, she’s pleased with the work lawmakers are doing this session.

They’re also encouraged by the number of citizens showing up to lobby lawmakers on everything from education to common sense gun control.

This was the 3rd year for Blue Ribbon Lobby Day.