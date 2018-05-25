Prom ends early when yacht strikes other yacht
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — On Thursday evening, a yacht bumped into another yacht, ending a prom celebration.

A prom ended early Thursday evening when a yacht smacked into another yacht near a Hudson River pier.

No one was injured.

There were 95 students and 11 faculty members from Weehawken High School in New Jersey aboard the Cornucopia Destiny when it struck the Cornucopia Sundancer, jamming it into a pier, ABC New York station WABC reported.

Superintendent Robert R. Zywicki assured parents via Twitter that the kids “have been fed” and vowed “every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.”

