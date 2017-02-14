From Protest to Movement for Change?

A coalition of justice and reproductive rights groups aims to organize into a cohesive political movement the hundreds of thousands of Texans who protested at rallies last month.

The groups have formed a campaign called Trust. Respect. Access. to pursue a reproductive health, women’s rights and justice policy agenda aimed at Texas lawmakers.

Lucy Stein, advocacy director of coalition member Progress Texas, says the group is advocating the issues backed by those who took to the streets after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“The groups that have come together are a really broad coalition, and we represent a lot of diverse voices from across the state,” she states. “We know that these are the issues that a growing majority of Texans want their representatives to fight for.”

The coalition includes a dozen groups, among them ACLU of Texas, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, Texas Equal Access Fund, Texas Freedom Network and Whole Woman’s Health.

Stein says the coalition plans to take the fight for women’s reproductive rights to the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature.

Brandon Rottinghaus at the University of Houston tells us the group needs to start small by showing up at various town hall events across the state. He says that’s the best way to gather support and gain momentum.