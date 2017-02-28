Protesters Demand BCSO End Cooperation With ICE

A group of citizens have signed a petition demanding an end to the Bexar County Sheriff’s voluntary cooperation with ICE.

Josue Romero says the Sheriff’s job is to protect everybody whether they’re here legally or not. He says the County has been holding several young people with legal presence so they can be handed over to Immigration Authorities.

He feels the County and the Sheriff are just doing favors for ICE and that the situation will only get worse.

He hand delivered a petition with nearly 3,000 signatures, demanding the Sheriff end his affiliation with ICE. The Sheriff was also invited to a community town hall a week from today to respond to the petition.

Romero says they will escalate public pressure on Sheriff Javier Salazar until he meets their demands.

The Sheriff’s Office declined comment.