Psychologists Donating Time to Harvey Victims

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Pilar Arias

Some Texas psychologists are donating counseling services to Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Doctor Rebecca Hamlin from Spring says she was the first to sign up for the initiative launched by the Texas Psychological Association.

“This is something that we need to step up and do. I can’t imagine not doing it,” Hamlin said.

The pro-bono counseling initiative is offering three donated counseling sessions to those impacted by the devastating storm. Hamlin said natural disasters can affect everyone differently.

If not properly addressed, disasters can impact survivors’ psychological health for years to come.

