Public hearing planned for San Antonio road improvements

TxDOT wants to make some improvements to Wurzbach Parkway from Lockhill-Selma Rd to NW Military Hwy and they want your input on the plan.

A public hearing is planned for Tuesday providing the opportunity to interact with staff and give some feedback about the project.

TxDot’s plan includes:

Adding one thru lane in each direction on Wurzbach Parkway between Lockhill-Selma Rd and NW Military Highway

Adding dual left turn lanes on all approaches at Wurzbach Parkway and NW Military Hwy extending three right turn lanes and incorporating a 4-phase signal operation.

Dual right turn lanes on Wurzbach Parkway’s westbound approach to NW Military Hwy

At Lockhill-Selma Rd, the added eastbound thru lane would start at Whisper Valley and added westbound thru lane would end at Elm Creek Road.

If you would like to attend the hearing it’s going to be held Tuesday at 5 at the Barshop Jewish Community Center 12500 NW Military Highway.