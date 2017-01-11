Public Hearing Set on 281 Area Annexation Plans

If you live off of 281 North, outside city limits, then you may want to keep reading. There’s a meeting Wednesday at 6pm in the Municipal Plaza Building to discuss the future annexation of that area.

Councilman Joe Krier explains, “Part of the compromise that Mayor Taylor laid out was that the residential areas would come in under the terms of non-annexation agreements in 2034.”

And if you’re outraged or pleased to hear about these plans for future development, the city wants to know.

“There will be numerous hearings and residents are encouraged to share their views every step of the way,” Krier said.

Councilman Krier believes the plan is a win-win for both the city and residents because “it allows enough time for people to plan ahead.”

“And it allows more than enough time for the city to be sure that it can provide the basic services that we all expect it to provide when it annexes an area,” he said.