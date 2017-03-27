Public Meeting Monday on Evans Road Improvements

A public meeting is set for Monday Evening on some planned improvements for Evans Road.

The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority will host the meeting to discuss those improvements between TPC Parkway and Hanging Oak.

The project–which is expected to begin in the Summer of 2018–is designed to reduce congestion, enhance mobility, and improve safety by expanding Evans Road from two lanes to four–with some added operational and drainage improvements.

The public is invited to see project maps, visit with team members, ask questions, and share comments.

The meeting takes place at the Shrine of St. Padre Pio on Bulverde Parkway, beginning at 6:30 Monday.