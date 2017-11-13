Pump Prices Continue to Rise

You’ve probably noticed the big jump in prices at San Antonio area gas pumps over the last week or so.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price per gallon has jumped by eight cents in the Alamo City.

“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country” Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan said.

Prices are also up similarly in Corpus Christi, Laredo and Austin over the last week.

“Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies fall weather” DeHaan added.

So far, the lowest prices at the gas pump were seen in July, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.