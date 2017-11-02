Pump Prices May be Leveling Off in TX

By Bill O’Neil

The big decline in gas prices around San Antonio and across much of Texas may be drawing to a halt.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has held steady over the last week.

Prices have continued to decline in some spots–most notably in Galveston where prices are down by a whopping 11-cents. Both San Antonio and Austin saw a four-cent per gallon decline in their pump price averages over the last week.

On the flip side, prices are up sharply in Amarillo and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.