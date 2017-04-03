Push to Extend Smoking S.A. Ordinance

A San Antonio City Councilman says now is the time to start talking about extending the City’s “Smoking Ordinance” to its parks and trails.

“We’re looking at specifically our parks and linear creek ways” Councilman Cris Medina told KTSA News, adding “This was an idea brought forth by one oft he neighborhood associations around Woodlawn Lake Park.”

Medina said there’s still clearly work to be done when it comes to smoking in our community.

“I think smoking still is an issue that we have to one… ensure the public’s health, but also two… I think set a good example of maintaining health and fitness and just that awareness that we have” Medina said.

“We have youth sports. We have senior fitness activities going on in and around our parks and around some of the buildings there… especially around Woodlawn Lake” Medina said.

The Councilman also said such a move wouldn’t be a first for a city in Texas.

“Dallas and Houston have already moved toward ordinances that protect the public’s health, and I think San Antonio should look at an idea and an option to do the same” Medina said.

At this point, there is no specific proposal, but Medina is asking the Council to take a closer look at the question.