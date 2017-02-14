Push for “Hailstorm Lawsuit Reform” Begins

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick helps roll out another ‘priority bill.’

Senate Bill 10, he says, will bring needed hailstorm lawsuit reform.

“In the last several years, we’ve seen claims for hailstorm cases skyrocket by a handful of attorneys in this state, who are, quite frankly, doing nothing more than padding their own pockets, but also increasing premiums for homeowners and business owners, increasing deductibles, and, in some cases, forcing insurance companies out of the business,” Patrick said, in a video statement.

He said some lawyers have found a way, through hailstorms, to make a lot of money while hurting Texans.

You deserve proper coverage, you deserve the lowest premiums possible, the lowest deductibles possible, and, quite frankly, we need to end these skyrocketing claims we’ve seen over the last several years dealing with hailstorms,” he said.