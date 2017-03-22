Push to Honor Former Archbishop

By Bill O'Neil
|
Mar 22, 12:10 PM

A section of West Woodlawn Avenue could get a new name honoring the late Archbishop Emeritus Patrick Flores.

A city council committee was to discuss Wednesday afternoon a proposal to add the name Archbishop Patrick Flores Memorial Way to West Woodlawn Avenue in front of the Archdiocese of San Antonio offices.

The request was made by District 7 Councilman Cris Medina.

Mayor Ivy Taylor said on the Trey Ware Morning Show that residents in the area wouldn’t have to change their addresses.

“It would not mean a change of street address for residents there. It’s just an addition to the street name,” she said.

Archbishop Emeritus Patrick Flores died in January at the age of 87.

