Push to Raise TX Min Tobacco Age to 21

A new push is building in the Texas Legislature to raise the State’s minimum age for using tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“About 95% of adult smokers do begin smoking before they are 21” said State Representative John Zerwas, who wrote the bill.

He and others who back the bill see at least some positives that can come out of it–such as taking a bite out of the billions of dollars in health care costs the State faces every year as a direct result of the use of tobacco products.

“The costs are enormous… $8.8 billion annually in health care bills–including $1.9 billion that are affiliated with the Medicaid program” Zerwas said.

Senator Joan Huffman said the bill has the potential for making a big impact.

“Young people… maybe 15 to 17…. who start smoking, who start experimenting” Huffman said, pointing to a specific age group in which she believes such a change in the law can make a difference.

Huffman also pointed to her history as a district court judge in her reasoning for supporting the bill.

“I’m still a firm believer that if something is against the law, it’s a deterrent” Huffman said.

While he believes his bill can make a difference, Zerwas admitted it is imperfect.

“It is not the panacea for resolving our issues with tobacco, but it is a very important step toward getting us there” Zerwas said.