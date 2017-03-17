Push for “Veterans Assistance Centers”

A San Antonio Lawmaker has come up with an idea to help area Veterans get the help they need.

Tomas Uresti tells us he’s submitted a bill that would create a self help center where Veterans can stop by for assistance they would normally call the VA for.

He says too many Veterans are spending hours on hold when they call the VA and for many, it’s a sign they aren’t going to get help because they’re frustrated and tired of getting nowhere.

Uresti says the center he’s proposing would make it easier for Veterans to stop by for assistance in tasks like setting up appointments to applying for benefits.

The center would be located on the southside. Uresti says that’s an area were Veterans are having a lot of trouble in getting to the actual VA clinic.

He notes that many older Veterans don’t have access to a computer or they get confused by the paperwork involved in applying for assistance. The new center would act as a place where Veterans can get help in getting help.

Uresti is hoping to use an existing building, like a library or Bibliotech in order to cut down on costs.