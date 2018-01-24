It’s Put Up Or Shut Up Time For DACA Democrats

BY JACK RICCARDI

Now we will find out if the walk matches the talk.

Accepted political gospel for 30 years: Sainted Democrats care about immigrants. Mean Republicans just want them to make the bed and pick the lettuce.

Come Monday, President Trump rolls out an immigration compromise that gives “dreamers” a long-term path to citizenship.

Take it away, Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

“Last fall the White House sent Congress a list of the core reforms necessary to fix our immigration system. These reforms were assembled in coordination with front line law enforcement officers and career public servants who know what is necessary to keep America safe. Since that time, President Donald J. Trump and his administration have hosted dozens of meetings with Republican and Democrat leadership and rank and file members of the House and Senate to discuss these reforms to find a bipartisan path forward.

“Based on these negotiations, the White House will release a legislative framework on Monday that represents a compromise that members of both parties can support. This framework will include the four agreed upon pillars: securing the border and closing legal loopholes, ending extended family chain migration, canceling the visa lottery and providing a permanent solution on DACA.”

The “dreamers” were taken for a ride and ditched by their Uber driver, Barack Obama. Trump is now driving, and Democrats really, really do not want him getting credit for a DACA fix.

Even Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is telling CNN that the prez is right about needing a wall and should have bipartisan support for his Dreamers plan.

Question: Will the Democratic Party, aside from moderates like Manchin, be more interested in foiling Trump? Or in actually doing what they’ve long preached?

The wall hurts no one. You can argue for or against its efficacy or its ROI, but it does no harm. The dreamers are maybe about to get the solution Obama/Clinton/Pelosi should’ve given them in the first place.

What’s a “good Democrat” to do?