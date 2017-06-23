Quarry Smokestacks Go Purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

By Pilar Arias

The smokestacks at the Alamo Quarry Market are lit purple this week in honor of Alzheimer’s disease caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association Regional Lead for Texas Margaret Barron says almost 80 percent of people living with the disease are not getting diagnosed.

“We know in the state of Texas there are 350,000 people that have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Barron said. She added the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two years ago that Alzheimer’s disease is the most expensive disease in the United States due to the length of time somebody lives with the disease and needs 24/7 care.

The goal of the purple stacks is to let people know there’s support and resources available. They will be lit purple through June 27.

For more information from the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.