“Que for the Blue” at Cowboys Dance Hall

By Pilar Arias

The second annual Que for the Blue took place at Cowboys Dancehall Sunday.

“The 100 Club really steps in and there’s a lot of things set in play for the fallen but the injured is our focus,” Que for the Blue President Sean Hay said.

This year the focus was injured San Antonio firefighter Brad Phipps, along with injured San Antonio police officers Nathan Becerra and Julio Cavazos. However, money raised from the event will also go to the families of deceased San Antonio Police Department officer Miguel Moreno and San Antonio Fire Department firefighter Scott Deem.

The inaugural barbecue plate sale took place last December in response to the death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi. Hay said $46,000 was raised. After bills, $20,000 was given to Marconi’s family, $10,000 to the SAPD Memorial Fund and $10,000 to the 100 Club of San Antonio.

More than 30 barbecue pit masters and 100 volunteers prepared the 3,500 plates.