Questions Follow Uber Driver’s Arrest

A San Antonio area Uber driver arrested, accused of raping an intoxicated passenger.

“It’s a horrible crime and the assailant should be prosecuted,” Councilman Ron Nirenberg told KTSA News.

His reaction was the same from Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, but she wants to know why this incident is coming to light now?

“Why did it take something that happened in October for us to find out in January,” she asked.

Councilman Roberto Trevino said this driver did not have any priors with police.

“The minute Uber found out they pulled the (driver) off of the program,” he said.

SAPD Spokesman told KTSA that the driver was not fingerprinted in the SAPD program, but this man did not have a criminal record, so a fingerprint check would not have stopped him from becoming a driver.

Councilman Nirenberg said the assailant should be prosecuted, but he has an added concern.

“What I’ve heard is that this bar served a woman until she was too inebriated to walk and that’s a crime,” he said.